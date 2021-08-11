BCPS breaks ground on new northeast elementary school

ROSEDALE, MD—Ground has been broken on a new northeastern Baltimore County elementary school.

On Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Councilman David Marks, Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, Delegates Carl Jackson & Harry Bhandari, and BCPS School Board member Julie Henn were among those who attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new 735-seat northeastern elementary school designed to meet the educational needs of one of Baltimore County’s fastest-growing areas.

The ceremony was held at the new school, which will be located at 7649 Gum Spring Road (21237).

The $53.1 million project, which will provide more than 108,000 square feet of learning space along Ridge Road in the Rossville community of Baltimore County, is scheduled to open to students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Photo via Councilman David Marks