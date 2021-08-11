Arrest made in deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale man was taken into custody in Palm Beach County in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old in Broward County, police announced Wednesday.

Murder charges will be filed against Michael Watts, 20, according to a statement from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police went to the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road , near NW 7th Street, in Fort Lauderdale at 1:34 p.m. Monday after getting an alert about a shooting from the department’s gunshot-detecting system.

Officers arrived to find Vincent Valentine, 21, of Fort Lauderdale, shot multiple times inside his car.

Valentine was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

No additional details were provided by police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant S. Novak at 954-828-5556, Detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

