Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Arrest made in deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale

By Eileen Kelley, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago

A Fort Lauderdale man was taken into custody in Palm Beach County in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old in Broward County, police announced Wednesday.

Murder charges will be filed against Michael Watts, 20, according to a statement from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police went to the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road , near NW 7th Street, in Fort Lauderdale at 1:34 p.m. Monday after getting an alert about a shooting from the department’s gunshot-detecting system.

Officers arrived to find Vincent Valentine, 21, of Fort Lauderdale, shot multiple times inside his car.

Valentine was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

No additional details were provided by police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant S. Novak at 954-828-5556, Detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter@reporterkell.

Comments / 1

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Police Sergeant#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland ex-deputy Peterson breaks down outside courtroom: ‘I did the best I could’

Scot Peterson, the school resource officer accused of hiding during the Parkland shooting, broke down in a Broward courthouse hallway Wednesday, saying he never would have sat idle while students and staff were killed. Standing outside the courtroom where his lawyer had just argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, Peterson lost his composure, fighting back tears as he described ...
Broward County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

County commissioner’s daughter charged with fraudulent COVID loans

The daughter of a Broward County commissioner who is running for Congress faces federal charges for orchestrating a scheme to file fraudulent loan requests through a federal COVID-19 relief program meant to help small businesses survive the pandemic. Damara Holness, 28, daughter of Broward Commissioner Dale Holness, is accused of receiving a $300,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy