Volunteers work to keep Philadelphia's Fairmount Park clean with 'Trash Grab Tuesday'

To help better expose the beauty of Fairmount Park, The Fairmount Park Conservancy - along with volunteers from the community - come together to clean up trash and debris.

"I live here and I be in this park a lot, so it's only right I give back and try and help out in the community," said volunteer Tyrone McLean.

The effort was started back in June and they're looking to continue every Tuesday.

"Trash Grab Tuesday is all about making the park better for community members and people who use it every day," said Lindsey Walker of the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

6abc photojournalist Todd Haas was there when they recently worked to help make the Evans Trail in Parkside safe and enjoyable for all.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is in partnership with Belmont Plateau Trails Alliance for these events.

Anyone can reach out to the conservancy to let them know which areas need to be cleaned up.

