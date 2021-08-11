Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Volunteers work to keep Philadelphia's Fairmount Park clean with 'Trash Grab Tuesday'

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gt4UA_0bOdh1FW00

To help better expose the beauty of Fairmount Park, The Fairmount Park Conservancy - along with volunteers from the community - come together to clean up trash and debris.

"I live here and I be in this park a lot, so it's only right I give back and try and help out in the community," said volunteer Tyrone McLean.

The effort was started back in June and they're looking to continue every Tuesday.

"Trash Grab Tuesday is all about making the park better for community members and people who use it every day," said Lindsey Walker of the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

6abc photojournalist Todd Haas was there when they recently worked to help make the Evans Trail in Parkside safe and enjoyable for all.

You can see his report in the video above.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is in partnership with Belmont Plateau Trails Alliance for these events.

Anyone can reach out to the conservancy to let them know which areas need to be cleaned up.

SEE ALSO: "Philly Bully Team" seeks help fostering pit bulls in need of forever homes

The "Philly Bully Team" is looking for some dog lovers to help house dogs as they find a forever home.

Comments / 1

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fairmount Park#Dog#Philly Bully Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy