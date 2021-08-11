Razer's 2nd Gen Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds Come With Chroma
Razer today is announcing its 2nd Gen version of the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which come powered by Razer Chroma RGB lighting and a handful of other improvements. This is the brand’s fourth pair of true wireless earbuds. Preceded by the Hammerhead True Wireless X this year (these weren’t available in the US), the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro in 2020, and the original pair back in 2019. Razer has learned a few things over the last few iterations. One, that the addition of Chroma really kicks things up a notch. Because it makes the earbuds feel more like a Razer product.www.androidheadlines.com
