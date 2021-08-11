Cancel
Razer's 2nd Gen Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds Come With Chroma

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazer today is announcing its 2nd Gen version of the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which come powered by Razer Chroma RGB lighting and a handful of other improvements. This is the brand’s fourth pair of true wireless earbuds. Preceded by the Hammerhead True Wireless X this year (these weren’t available in the US), the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro in 2020, and the original pair back in 2019. Razer has learned a few things over the last few iterations. One, that the addition of Chroma really kicks things up a notch. Because it makes the earbuds feel more like a Razer product.

