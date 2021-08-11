Cancel
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Aspirus Riverview Welcomes Pain Management Nurse Practitioner

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – Aspirus Riverview Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids recently welcomed Nicole (Nicky) Wolfgram, APNP to its pain management team. As a nurse practitioner specializing in pain management, Wolfgram evaluates patients to determine the source and type of their pain and treats them with a wide range of treatments and procedures. The type of pain needing treatment may be a sudden problem caused by a traumatic event or long-lasting, chronic pain such as headaches or neck/back pain.

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

