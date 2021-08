With fast-paced technology and user demand at an all-time high, leading Maryland software developers are pursuing opportunities in high-tech fields. Cities like Annapolis, Baltimore, and Ocean City are hubs for tech innovation. In fact, over 140,000 software engineers currently work in Maryland. As a programmer, you should pursue opportunities in new high-tech fields. This way, you can maximize your career potential, stand out from other applicants, and thrive in a diverse working environment. To help you get started, read on to learn about the leading Maryland developers pursuing opportunities in high-tech fields.