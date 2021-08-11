Cancel
Rochester, MN

New Sculpture Is Set To Arrive to Peace Plaza Wednesday

By Luke Lonien
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester leaders will be welcoming the arrival of a new sculpture that will be placed at Peace Plaza Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Rochester, city leaders will welcome the arrival of A Not So Private Sky sculpture to Peace Plaza for the Heart of the City Project. The delivery and placement of the 26-foot sculpture is scheduled to happen throughout the day.

