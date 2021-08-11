Aviron Raises $4.5M In Funding
Aviron raised $4.5 million in funding. Investors included Samsung Next, Formic Ventures, GFC, and Y Combinator. Aviron said that the company’s product “combines increased confidence, problem-solving, resiliency benefits of gaming with non-impact, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for an engaging, calorie-reducing rowing workout that taps into users’ competitive side.” Aviron offers workout options including games and peer-to-peer live racing modules.sgbonline.com
