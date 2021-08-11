Aviron Raises $4.5M In Funding

Veda announced it closed $45 million in Series B funding. These are the details. veda – an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platform that can save healthcare payers and providers up to 90% in administrative costs by enhancing the processing speed and accuracy of information – announced recently that it closed $45 million in Series B funding led by Oak HC/FT. The funding round will enable veda to accelerate its growth and further its mission to help health plans focus on the health and well-being of its members rather than burdensome administrative processes.