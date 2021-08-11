Cooling Center will open at Des Moines Senior Activity Center this Thurs. & Friday
The City of Des Moines, Des Moines Police Department, along with South King Fire & Rescue will be opening a Cooling Center this Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13, from 1 – 7 p.m.
The center will be located at Des Moines Senior Activity Center, located at 2045 S. 216th Street (map below).
This is in response to the National Weather Service’s ‘Excessive Heat Warning,’ which predicts “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures rising into the mid 80s to lower 90s today, 90s to near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday…”
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE…CORRECTED
National Weather Service Seattle WA
505 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
7 PM PDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures rising into
the mid 80s to lower 90s today, 90s to near 100 degrees
Thursday and Friday. Highs still near 90 Saturday. Hottest
temperatures over the Southwest Interior, Cascade foothills, and
Cascade Valleys.
* WHERE…Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, East Puget Sound
Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity,
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, Cascades of Snohomish
and King Counties and Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties.
* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Nighttime relief on Thursday, Friday and
Saturday morning will be poor across Eastern Puget Sound, the
adjacent Cascade foothills, and the Seattle metro areas away
from the water. Overnight temperatures will remain in the 70s,
and only briefly drop into the mid to upper 60s late overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
WHAT: City of Des Moines Cooling Center
WHERE: DES MOINES SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER, 2045 S. 216th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below)
WHEN:
Thursday Aug. 12: 1 – 7 p.m.
Friday; Aug. 13: 1 – 7 p.m.
