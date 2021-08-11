Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

10 Active Minnesota Adventures

By Mpls.St.Paul Editors
mspmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, swimming pools are fun, but anyone can find a pool to keep cool. Expand your swimming horizons at Quarry Park. Quarry Two, the largest of the quarries, is 116 feet deep with high rock formations. Picture cliff jumping and some serious cannonballs. Quarry Eleven is the more laid-back swimming experience. It’s only 40 feet deep with a sandy beach—perfect for sunning with friends and building some epic sandcastles. 1802 Co. Rd. 137, Waite Park, stearnscountymn.gov.

mspmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Waite Park, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Park Rapids, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Taylors Falls, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Swimming Pools#Adventure Park#Bde#The Loppet Foundation#Minnesotans#Vail Resorts#Superior National Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy