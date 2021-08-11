10 Active Minnesota Adventures

Sure, swimming pools are fun, but anyone can find a pool to keep cool. Expand your swimming horizons at Quarry Park. Quarry Two, the largest of the quarries, is 116 feet deep with high rock formations. Picture cliff jumping and some serious cannonballs. Quarry Eleven is the more laid-back swimming experience. It’s only 40 feet deep with a sandy beach—perfect for sunning with friends and building some epic sandcastles. 1802 Co. Rd. 137, Waite Park, stearnscountymn.gov.