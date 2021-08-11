Cancel
Public Health

Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? It's easy to get a new one.

Houma Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only half the nation fully vaccinated and the coronavirus pandemic rebounding with force, Americans may soon find themselves needing to prove they got their shots. Many of the nation’s large-scale employers – including Walmart, Disney, United Airlines and Walgreens – will require some or all of their workers to be vaccinated. Vaccinations are also needed to board some cruise ships and to avoid time-consuming quarantine when traveling to some international destinations.

Public HealthCorvallis Gazette-Times

Editorial: Get vaccinated and protect your family against COVID-19

The surge of COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations from the illness in Oregon should be deeply concerning to mid-Willamette Valley residents. And if you haven’t been vaccinated yet against the disease, you should do so unless you have a legitimate exemption, such as a health condition that prevents you from getting the jab.
Mississippi StateHouma Courier

Out of state? If you plan to hunt in Mississippi, it may soon cost you more

Mississippi is a popular destination for deer and turkey hunters, but this year non-residents may be forking over more cash. Adam Butler, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Wild Turkey Program coordinator, said while personnel were looking for ways to control numbers of non-resident hunters on public land during the first two weeks of turkey season, a problem with certain non-resident hunting licenses was noticed.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
New Orleans, LAHouma Courier

New Orleans will be first Southern city to impose vaccine mandate

Beginning Monday, Aug.16, New Orleans will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for all indoor venues and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people. Patrons have the option to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test (taken within 72 hours) in place of vaccine verification. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the new measures on Thursday afternoon.

