Bears release first depth chart ahead of preseason game

It was just a preseason game, but Justin Fields did exactly what he was sent to Chicago to do. For far too long in Saturday’s exhibition against the Dolphins, the Bears simply could not move the ball. They didn’t gain a first down until there were only 34 seconds left in the second quarter. Following two three-and-outs from Andy Dalton’s first-team offense and a couple shaky series from Fields, it appeared the Bears were going to head into halftime with nothing but that same old empty offensive feeling fans are dreadfully used to.