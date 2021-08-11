Cancel
Bears release first depth chart ahead of preseason game

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 7 days ago
The Bears’ first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins is right around the corner, and to prepare, the team released the first iteration of its depth chart. It’s important to note the Bears officially deem this an “unofficial” depth chart because this early into the offseason things are still fluid and will change, but it also gives us a glimpse into who’s impressed Matt Nagy and his coaches up to this point. Starters are highlighted in bold.

