Dogs make wonderful companions for children. They provide unconditional love and teach youngsters about responsibility and cooperation. When it comes to choosing a dog for the family, though, it’s important to pick a breed that’s tolerant of children. According to Petfinder.com, dogs who do best with kids have a gentle demeanor, friendly attitude, and trainable nature. When you live with an overactive toddler, it’s also important that the dog has enough stamina to match your child’s energy level. Training experts say that any interaction between young children and dogs should always be supervised. If you don’t have the time to watch them, then they should be separated until you do. Following are four of the best dog breeds for kids.