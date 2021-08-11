Crowded Republican Field Puts Democrats on Path to Victory in California Recall

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Larry Elder, the Republican frontrunner in the California gubernatorial recall election, blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom in a rapid-fire stump speech, going through a laundry list of issues, during an hourlong campaign stop at Calvary Chapel in San Jose Thursday.
“He shut down this state in the most severe way, more than any of the other 49 governors, while sitting up there at the French Laundry restaurant,” said Elder, referring to a Nov. 2020 incident in which Newsom was photographed dining at the upscale Napa Valley restaurant while much of the state remained under lockdown.
Elder continued his criticism...
