Bennington County, VT

Judge allows Max Misch to have contact with the woman he is accused of assaulting

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vermont judge has agreed to allow a white supremacist from Bennington, who’s charged with assaulting a woman, to have contact with the woman while the case is pending. Max Misch had pleaded not guilty last month to two felony counts of aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. The charges accuse Misch of trying to strangle the woman in his Bennington apartment Dec. 24, 2020, and breaking her arm in a separate incident.

Comments

