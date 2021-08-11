2021 LaLiga odds, picks, predictions: Proven soccer insider reveals best bets for Valencia vs. Getafe
The 2021-22 Spanish LaLiga season kicks off on Friday when Valencia hosts Getafe at the Mestalla in Valencia. Last season, Valencia managed just 10 wins in 38 matches and finished 13th in the LaLiga table. Meanwhile, Getafe won just nine games and finished 15th, escaping relegation by four points. Friday's match marks the debut of Jose Bordalas as Valencia's manager. He was the manager of Getafe the last five seasons. Both rosters remain relatively unchanged from a season ago.www.cbssports.com
