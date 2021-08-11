2021 LaLiga odds, picks, predictions: Proven soccer insider reveals best bets for Valencia vs. Getafe

With three titles and a runner-up finish over the last four seasons, there's no doubt Manchester City is the crown jewel of the English Premier League. But another team that has enjoyed some success of late is Liverpool, which has finished in the top three each of the last three campaigns - winning the championship in 2019-20. The Reds are one title behind Manchester United (20) for the all-time lead and commence their quest for it Saturday, when they kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season against Norwich City. The 2021-22 campaign officially begins when Arsenal visits Brentford on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.