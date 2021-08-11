Cancel
Houston County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Winona by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and central, southwestern and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Houston; Winona A strong thunderstorms will impact the area through 130 PM CDT At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms across the region moving east approximately at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, La Crescent, Black River Falls, Neillsville, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Colby, Thorp, Trempealeau, Galesville, Bangor, Loyal, Cashton, Greenwood, Houston, Owen and Hokah. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 109 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 52. Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 261 and 276. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

