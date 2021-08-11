Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and north central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 1231 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp to near Council Grounds State Park to 12 miles south of New Wood Wildlife Area, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Merrill, Council Grounds State Park, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp and Gilbert around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dutch Corners. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH