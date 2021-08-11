Cancel
SBA loans to African American businesses decrease 35%

By Matthew Kish
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of loans to African American businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s flagship 7(a) program decreased 35% in 2020, the largest drop in lending to any race or ethnic group tracked by the federal agency. The total number of 7(a) loans last year declined 24%. Banks and lobbyists...

