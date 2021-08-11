Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bronson Reed breaks the silence after his release

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the last wave of releases carried out by the WWE just a few days ago, unfortunately also the former North American NXT champion, Bronson Reed, who was considered by many to be one of the most agile and portentous athletes despite his size, a bit 'like Keith Lee, with such athletes capable of making really interesting and choreographic flights, despite the many extra pounds on him, which usually a wrestler does not have.

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Terry Taylor
Person
Bronson Reed
Person
Triple H
Person
Adam Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#North American#Italian#Nxt Superstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair's ex-husband recalls his WWE experience

Charlotte Flair, before getting engaged to Andrade, had several important love stories behind her, such as the one with Bram, a fighter who responds to the real name of Thomas Latimer, seen for some time in the rings of Impact Wrestling and then for a very short juncture also in the rings of the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling, the WWE, in that of NXT.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Leaks Reunion With Former Partner

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Jon Moxley is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world right now. He is also a former AEW World Champion and is the current IWGP United States Champion. Mark Henry had leaked a Vince McMahon AEW phone call.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Baron Corbin Massive WWE Paycheck Leaks

WWE star Baron Corbin seems to be having a rough patch lately. Ever since losing his King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, his life has seemingly slumped. In recent weeks, fans have seen his cars be repossessed, his appearance has become more slovenly, and, last night, we learnt that he had his identity was stolen by the person who set up his FundMe account. AJ Styles Offered Huge AEW Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Pulled’ From SummerSlam Card

WWE have not been shy lately as it pertains to either firing stars or putting stars on a forced hiatus. On top of all of that, WWE have now started pulling stars from their originally scheduled matches and switching them around at the huge upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. While WWE is certainly losing big names, one would think that they would keep top stars happy, but this isn’t the case for one star that we are all fond of….CM Punk & Michael Jordan Huge AEW Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Shawn Michaels ‘Quitting’ WWE Rumor Leaks

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels who has been with NXT operations seems to be considering quitting the brand. Billi Bhatti reported on The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show on RussosBrand.com with Vince Russo that Michaels is considering quitting his job at WWE NXT. Bhatti said:. “He’s already over working with...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bianca Belair warns her most famous colleagues

In the recent WWE past, there has been a real revolution dedicated to the women's sector of the company, called Women's Revolution. Of this real-world revolution started by the women athletes of the federation, some of the most important faces were those of the so-called Four Horsewomen, or the female equivalent of the Four Horsemen of the WCW, which in our case respond to the names of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Keith Lee reveals the real reason for his absence from WWE

In May, the Wrestling Observer had stated the following regarding Keith Lee's absence: "In summary, Keith Lee apparently has not been declared medically fit to return to wrestling, but the athlete himself would have decided to keep that decision and the reasons for this private." And things remained so until...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bianca Belair Speaks About NXT Possibly Being Repackaged

Bianca Belair recently spoke about NXT’s possible makeover. It has been reported that NXT will be completely repackaged in the coming few weeks. A huge number of NXT stars were recently released and that may be in line with NXT being repackaged. It was reported that NXT will have “a...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Why did Keith Lee hide his problem?

Recently, a long video posted on Youtube and then also on his official social networks, by Keith Lee, left the fans literally shocked, while the members of the WWE Universe listened in silence to the minutes of the chat of the former NXT Champion, who wanted to tell in detail what happened to him from January to now, a period in which he had to be absent from the rings of the McMahon company.
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors on Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair; Lashley Wants Lesnar; Ric Flair Rumors

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were unexpectedly pulled from WWE live shows over the weekend after appearing on Friday's SmackDown. While no information has been given on why they were pulled from events, apparently the...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE is reportedly still hoping to re-sign Daniel Bryan

One of the h*ttest farewells of this 2021 was for the WWE and for all its fans certainly that of Daniel Bryan. The former champion of Vince McMahon's company has not renewed his contract and is currently Free Agent but there are several rumors that see him now one step away from being a new Superstar of All Elite Wrestling, a new company increasingly on the rise and currently the second-largest wrestling company in the world.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bianca Belair Speaks About Feuding with Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair is a rising star in WWE and used to work at NXT before joining WWE Smackdown. Belair is currently the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Although she has faced some of the best female wrestlers in the WWE, she still wishes to feud with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Bianca...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Brother Leaks Sad Health News

Bo Dallas, who is the brother of former WWE star Bray Wyatt, had revealed that he is unaware of exactly when he suffered the neck injury and said that he had worked with WWE with a broken neck. Along with the likes of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay, Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April following WrestleMania 37.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Breaks Silence On Affair Photo Rumor

Ric Flair has responded to a rumored affair photo, denying it. Wrestling legend Ric Flair could be back in the squared circle as the former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin expressed his desire for an AEW dream match teaming with Sting against Andrade El Idolo and Flair. Allin is set...
WWEComicBook

Bronson Reed Dives Deeper Into His WWE Release, Addresses Pro Wrestling Future

WWE released another wave of wrestlers this past Friday, and by far and away the biggest surprise of the bunch was the departure of Bronson Reed. The Australian super heavyweight was fresh off a run as NXT North American Champion and, given his participation in recent dark matches, many fans assumed he'd be heading to either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown in the near future. Reed took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, writing, "Just got released from @WWE. This monster is back on the loose ... you don't know WHAT you've just done," while tagging other major promotions like AEW, New Japan and Impact Wrestling.
WWEPWMania

Bill Goldberg Addresses His Backstage Heat With Matt Riddle

There have been reports in recent years regarding backstage heat between Bill Goldberg and Matt Riddle. During an interview with dazn.com, Goldberg was asked if he was interested in matches against Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Matt Riddle:. “Yeah. The cocky kid (Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning,...
TV ShowsPosted by
Wrestling World

Important WWE announcement

It is now a month that the WWE Universe has finally returned to fill the arenas to give all its support to the athletes who for more than a year have not been able to perform in front of their fans and among the various television episodes on the weekends the stages around the United States which, however, are not filmed by cameras, in fact, the house shows are a show to be enjoyed on the spot totally live.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw Again

WWE star Keith Lee seems to have good things planned for him ahead. Since his match on the August 2 episode of WWE Raw where he defeated Karrion Kross, ‘The Limitless’ has been moved to doing dark matches before Raw and SmackDown. WWE has great plans lined up for Keith...

Comments / 0

Community Policy