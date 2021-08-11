Bronson Reed breaks the silence after his release
In the last wave of releases carried out by the WWE just a few days ago, unfortunately also the former North American NXT champion, Bronson Reed, who was considered by many to be one of the most agile and portentous athletes despite his size, a bit 'like Keith Lee, with such athletes capable of making really interesting and choreographic flights, despite the many extra pounds on him, which usually a wrestler does not have.www.wrestling-world.com
Comments / 0