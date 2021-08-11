Bronson Reed breaks the silence after his release

WWE released another wave of wrestlers this past Friday, and by far and away the biggest surprise of the bunch was the departure of Bronson Reed. The Australian super heavyweight was fresh off a run as NXT North American Champion and, given his participation in recent dark matches, many fans assumed he'd be heading to either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown in the near future. Reed took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, writing, "Just got released from @WWE. This monster is back on the loose ... you don't know WHAT you've just done," while tagging other major promotions like AEW, New Japan and Impact Wrestling.