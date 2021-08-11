Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is Jennifer Hudson really playing piano and singing in ‘Respect’?

By Maddy Shaw Roberts
classicfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the musical training it took for Jennifer Hudson to embody the Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin had the voice of a generation. But she was also a natural session pianist, and her approach to the instrument was always as deep-felt and spiritual as her vocal executions. This year, actor...

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Piano#Piano Lessons#Music School#People Magazine#The New York Times#American Idol#Dreamgirls#The La Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Jennifer Hudson On ‘Good Morning America’

Early this morning on Good Morning America, Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson performed live from atop The Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards looking amazing! She performed a medley of songs from the upcoming movie Respect with backup singers and an interview with News Anchor Robin Roberts. Jennifer talked about meeting Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s family and hanging out on the porch of Aretha’s childhood home. The movie hits theaters this Friday. Check out more pictures inside and a video clip, have a great week everyone!
MusicBillboard

Watch Jennifer Hudson Nail 'Respect' in First Full Clip of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Aretha Franklin's legacy is getting the proper Respect it deserves in a new clip from the forthcoming biopic about the late superstar's life. The minute-long clip features Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul as she belts out her world-famous signature song "Respect." Following a couple of teasers and trailers,...
Celebritiesmyk104.com

Jennifer Hudson recalls final phone call with Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson stars as the legendary Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic Aretha, out August 13. Unfortunately, the iconic soul singer died in 2018, but Hudson still remembers the last conversation she had with her. “I definitely remember our last call,” Hudson told E!’s Daily Pop. “I miss hearing from...
Celebritiesdeadlinedetroit.com

Aretha Franklin's son changes tune on 'Respect' biopic, says he loved it

Aretha Franklin's son — who has previously inspired Free Press headlines such as "Aretha Franklin's son blasts Jennifer Hudson's Queen of Soul movie" (Jan. 7, 2020) and "Aretha Franklin's son puts upcoming 'Genius' series on blast, says family does not support" (Feb. 15, 2021) — now has a different opinion about a project featuring his late legendary mother.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Jennifer Hudson Reveals She’s Willing to Do #VERZUZ Against Fantasia

With just a week separating fans of Aretha Franklin from the August 13 premiere of her big screen biopic, ‘Respect’ (click here to watch the trailer), the film’s star – Academy & GRAMMY Award-winning songstress Jennifer Hudson – is pounding the promo pavement something serious in its support. Tackling screen,...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Jennifer Hudson Honors Aretha Franklin on the Red Carpet & Shares Rare Throwbacks from Meeting the Icon

Jennifer Hudson really knows how to transform into different characters, including everything from South African activist and politician Winnie Mandela to Grizabella in Cats. Now, Hudson is gearing up for the premiere of Respect, a biopic that follows the life and career of musical icon Aretha Franklin (The movie is set for a wide release on August 13, but we've already given it a five-star review.) While everyone's excited to see Hudson transform on the big screen, it seems the 39-year-old actress channeled her character when she showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of the film.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Respect’ Review: Jennifer Hudson Gives Flattering Yet Flat Aretha Franklin Portrait

From age 10 till 30, Aretha Franklin sure could sing, but she hadn’t yet found her voice. At least, that’s the take served up in “Respect,” a solid if somewhat conventional feature directing debut for Broadway helmer Liesl Tommy which flatters Franklin in practically every way, beginning with the casting of Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as the First Lady of Soul’s younger self. (It was Franklin’s personal wish that the “Dreamgirls” sensation portray her on-screen, and Franklin nearly always got what she wanted.) That’s not to say that “Respect” is pure hagiography, even if the title makes clear that Tommy...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Aretha Franklin's 3 Grandchildren, Who Inherited Her Musical Talent

Aretha Franklin may be remembered as the "The Queen of Soul," but she's also a legend in the pop, jazz, and R&B genres. The artist won 18 Grammy Awards during her career and was the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, but her story has been kept alive not only through her music, but also recent media about her life, including the National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha and the movie Respect, coming to theaters on Aug. 13 and starring Jennifer Hudson. The singer's legacy includes her family, as well. Franklin had four children and three grandchildren—Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin—who are musicians themselves, as well as protectors of their grandmother's legacy, speaking out about biographical projects they don't approve of. To read more about Aretha Franklin's grandchildren and to hear why they feel so differently about Aretha and Genius, read on.

Comments / 2

Community Policy