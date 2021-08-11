Cancel
kjo1055.com
 7 days ago

The hard seltzer trend has been losing steam. Could hard soda be the next big thing? Pepsi announced they’ll start selling boozy Mountain Dew next year. They’re partnering with The Boston Beer Company, which owns Sam Adams and the hard seltzer brand Truly. They’re calling it “Hard Mountain Dew,” and it’s 5% alcohol. So about the same as hard seltzer and beer. But unlike normal Mountain Dew, it won’t have any sugar. And there’s no caffeine either. A photo of the cans shows three different flavors. The first one is original Mountain Dew. The other two are Watermelon and Black Cherry. They’ll hit stores early next year.

