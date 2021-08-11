Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Announcing the 2021 Women Who Mean Business

By Glenn Epps
Posted by 
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Across health, wealth and wellness industries, this year's Women Who Mean Business reflect the robust diversity of businesses present in the Capital Region.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
865
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mean Business#Capital Region
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Boston, MAWBUR

What Does Back To The Office Mean For Businesses and Their Workers?

If there's been one constant during this pandemic, it's seems to be change; changing risk, changing rules and guidelines, even a changing virus. Today we're going to talk about how that change has impacted our work: where we work, how we work, and what office life looks like. It's part of an ongoing series of conversations we'll have on Radio Boston about work, as delta cases rise and as offices reopen.
San Rafael, CAmarinlocalnews.com

Women empowerment in business

The San Rafael Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women’s Empowerment in Business Series – with the topic of Women’s Financial Health taking placeat 5:15 p.m. Aug. 25. Register online to attend. The event will be moderated by Stephanie Plante — CEO, CPi Developers. — Aideen Gaidmore is the Executive...
Businessbizjournals

Most Influential Business Women

Danette Greer is the global enterprise client and partner development lead for World Wide Technology (WWT). Greer joined the $13.4 billion company, which provides technology products and services for large businesses, in 2017. In her role, Greer has helped lead sales engagement and drive channel partnerships, helping generate and maintain new and existing business for the Maryland Heights company.
EconomyWAVY News 10

Supporting Women In Business

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the U-S Census Bureau, 23% of businesses in Virginia are owned by women. Data shows it’s the second-highest in the nation, only behind Hawaii. Whether you’re an aspiring female entrepreneur or already in business you know that resources and support are a big part...
Small Businessomahamagazine.com

Women in Business: Webster Digital Marketing, Inc.

Owning a small business is no small task. It takes determination, patience, and the occasional break to play the ukulele. But that is exactly what makes Annastasia Webster and Webster Digital Marketing, Inc. (WDM) the perfect solution for small business. As the company founder and CEO, she knows what I takes to run a successful business because she's done it since 2014.
Independence, OHcleveland19.com

Business expo focused on women coming to Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Many entrepreneurs and small business owners are working hard to bounce back from pandemic losses. Lorri Franklin wants to help. She’s the organizer of the Women in Business Expo happening August 28 at the Holiday Inn in Independence on Rockside Road. She’s held previous expos in the Youngstown-area.
Jones County, MSleader-call.com

Women In Business Forum set for Aug. 24 at The Gables

The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will host the Women In Business Forum on Aug. 24 at The Gables along with presenting sponsor Community Bank. The program will feature leaders who have left their mark on the business community. The forum is not just for women. Men are encouraged to attend, network and learn. Those who work with or supervise women “will walk away with new insight on improving workplace relationships and additional best practices,” according to the press release promoting the event.
adafruit.com

Notable Women Business Owners 2021

Notable Women Business Owners 2021 | Crain’s New York Business – For decades the women of New York have been at the forefront of the local business community, running companies in industries as diverse as law, media, construction, finance and architecture. Today there are nearly 600,000 women- owned businesses in New York, the most of any city in the U.S.
EducationBirmingham Star

For women in e-commerce, entrepreneurship means freedom

Entrepreneurship can mean more freedom for women according to the first Latin-American advocate of eTrade for All, an initiative developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to expand and promote the digital economy, especially in low and middle-income countries. Pierangela Sierra set up an e-commerce platform...
Victor, NYWHEC TV-10

Local women-owned businesses featured at Riveter Festival

VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — More than 75 local women-owned businesses are the centerpiece of this weekend's first-ever Riveter Festival. The free event runs both days this weekend at Highpoint Business Park in Victor. Its purpose is to highlight and support women's empowerment. The festival's founder Ashley Robinson says encouraging women...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Eagle Hill Consulting Announces Women's Business Enterprise Certification

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the WBEC Greater DMV, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council ( WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

One of the Top 50 Women Owned Businesses in Baltimore

McCabe Russell, P.A. was named to the Top 50 Women Owned Businesses in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal in 2020. We are 100% women-owned. As a women-owned business, we empower our members to grow within the firm and in their own lives, striking the right work/life balance that remains elusive to so many others. While our work as attorneys is laser-focused on protecting the best interests of our clients, our goal as a company is to help our women members reach new professional heights while pursuing their own paths to success. We do this by purposely remaining selective about the cases we take, offering mentorship opportunities to less experienced team members, and promoting from within to ensure our clients are always represented in the best possible light. “In my career, I tend to see fewer persons who look like me,” said Associate Attorney Raylynn T. Best James. “While on the path to becoming an attorney – and even now – I find that I am a part of a male-dominated field. There are some amazing male attorneys in the field, many of whom I learned from, but I really longed to be in the consistent presence of fearless and amazing female attorneys. At McCabe Russell, I get to come in to work every day and know that I am just as worthy, just as educated, and have just as much potential as my male counterparts. It really is a great feeling to be a part of an awesome team that exudes female empowerment in every sense of the phrase.” Since 2009, McCabe Russell, P.A. has provided thoughtful, competent counsel to clients seeking divorce and family law-related services in Maryland. We offer a unique and diverse perspective to our clients, because our team members come from diverse backgrounds. Our founding partners have earned a reputation as fierce litigators and negotiators on behalf of traditional and LGBTQIA+ clients, handling a wide array of needs. Our commitment to working at the highest ethical levels, and treating our clients and their cases with dignity and discretion, allows us to provide a safe and comfortable environment for families and individuals alike. We understand that telling a stranger the intimate details of your life can be a challenge, but we also know first-hand that those details are a critical component of a successful strategy. That is why our clients are given unshakeable legal and emotional support. A successful case relies on mutual trust and respect, and we owe it to our clients to be as honest with them as they are with us. Recognized as leaders in our field Our award-winning attorneys have been recognized by legal associations and the Better Business Bureau, as well as rating services such as Super Lawyers, for the work they do on behalf of clients and their families. The partners and associates are heavily involved in community service and have been recognized for their pro bono legal efforts throughout Maryland. Both partners are Certified Best Interest Attorneys and provide experienced counsel in the areas of collaborative law, mediation, and parenting coordination.
Small BusinessOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

'Open' signs take on new meaning for small business owners

More than a year into the pandemic, the “open” sign in countless online and retail storefronts has evolved into a universal symbol of the grit of small businesses. Tenacious entrepreneurs nationwide made a way to stay open in spite of all the obstacles. As part of an effort to amplify...

Comments / 0

Community Policy