Dutch cross country eyes a return trip to state

PELLA — The historically successful tradition of Pella cross country returns to the field this fall coming off of state appearances by both the boys and girls team a year ago.

Douglas Cutler enters his 16th year in charge of the Dutch with a plethora of accomplishments under his belt. He loses 14 seniors from a year ago including Ashley Blommers, Abby Cutler, Braden Rowe and Tony Schmitz but returns 46 letter winners.

On the girls side, Pella returns the likes of juniors Norma Spiker along with the talented sophomore class of Autumn Blink, Sophia Boonstra, Tess Paulsen, Macy Schroeder, Abby Teagarden and Jacie Trine.

Trine, Blink, Paulsen, Schroeder and Boonstra were all part of that of that state team a year ago as freshmen as they all look to improve and find a way to make it back. Trine, who had the best finish among the Lady Dutch taking 38th at 20:21 will miss some time as she recovers from an injury sustained in the summer.

Also keep an eye on freshman Raegan Snieder as someone who could get into the mix.

“The girls have tremendous enthusiasm, work ethic and team camaraderie,” Cutler said. “We have great senior leadership and some new faces who bring hope and a refreshing new perspective. From a varsity perspective, we will need some time to discover our identity given our returning state performers are all sophomores.”

The boys will have a great combination of experience and hungry newcomers to push them where they want to go this season.

Returners for Pella include seniors Akira Lopez, Cutler Turner, Josiah Wittenberg along with juniors Chase Lauman and Zack Neumann and sophomores Nathan Vander Waal and Jake Huston.

Lauman (28th, 17:04) and Wittenberg (49th, 17:21) both finished in the top 50 at last year’s state meet while Vander Waal, Lopez and Turner also ran up in Fort Dodge. Pella will be without Vander Waal for a few weeks as he also needs to heal from an injury prior to the season.

A couple of newcomers that could push for varsity time include Cooper Vande Voort, Jacob Shaffer, Devon and Kaiden Browne and Aren Hellbusch.

“The boys have a wealth of experience and depth,” Cutler said. “We also have some incoming freshmen who will push more experienced students to be their very best. Many of the guys put in a healthy amount of mileage this offseason.”

Both teams missed out on the medals and a podium in 2020 but with a strong group returning and a handful of newcomers to push the veterans, the Dutch believe they will be back on the state stage with a chance for improvement.

“Both girls and boys have the potential and opportunity to improve upon their eighth and fourth place finishes at state in 2020,” Cutler said. “We look forward to the opportunity to meet any challenges together and head on. No season is easy, but I believe this group has the grit to improve themselves each opportunity they receive.”