Horry County, SC

Is Horry County’s road fee unlawful? Residents sue after SC Supreme Court case

By Gerard Albert and
The State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Horry County residents are suing the county over controversial road fees that are paid by vehicle owners and go towards repairing roads in the county. The lawsuit states that charging and collecting unlawful “road maintenance fees,” which are assessed annually on each motor vehicle registered in Horry County, is illegal. The lawsuit comes after similar road maintenance fees were declared unlawful this year by the South Carolina Supreme Court in a Greenville County lawsuit.

