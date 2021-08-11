Cancel
NFL

Jake Fromm ready for 'real football' after 'very tough, very lonely' 2020 season

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing the quarantine quarterback was difficult in 2020, and that was former Georgia star Jake Fromm’s introduction to the NFL. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the Buffalo Bills, who selected Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had Fromm separated from the rest of the team in case they needed to call on him following a virus outbreak. And because the NFL canceled the 2020 preseason, players like Fromm didn’t get a chance to play.

Georgia State
NFLthe buffalo bills

Jake Fromm: "Felt Like a Football Player Again"

Bills Quarterback Jake Fromm addresses the media after practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: how much more comfortable he is this season than last season, transitioning to practicing in 11 on 11, what motivated him through a difficult rookie season, and how the team is approaching his mental preparation ahead of his second season.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Jake Fromm: Finally makes pro debut

Fromm completed eight of 13 passes for 65 yards without a touchdown or interception in Friday's preseason win over the Lions, good for a 74.2 rating. Fromm's highlight was leading the team on its final drive to a game-winning field goal after initially struggling by taking two drive-ending sacks on previous possessions. Even though this is Fromm's second season, this was actually his first NFL action, as there was no preseason in 2020 and the Bills purposely kept him isolated from the team in case they ran into a COVID situation with the rest of the QB room. Fromm is competing with Davis Webb for the No. 3 role behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky.
NFLYardbarker

Sean McDermott already talking up Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm doesn’t fit the profile of quarterbacks drafted in the past decade, as he made his preseason debut on Friday at 23 years of age, but he does come with plenty of big-game experience. Fromm played in the College Football Playoff national championship game for Georgia in 2018, and...
NFLHornell Evening Tribune

If this is Jake Fromm's lone Bills highlight, it was a nice one for him to have

There are several reasons why Jake Fromm probably isn’t going to make the Buffalo Bills final 53-man roster, the first two quite obvious: Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky, who will most likely be the only two QBs the Bills will carry. Then there’s Fromm’s limited ability at the NFL level...
