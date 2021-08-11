Jake Fromm ready for 'real football' after 'very tough, very lonely' 2020 season
Being the quarantine quarterback was difficult in 2020, and that was former Georgia star Jake Fromm’s introduction to the NFL. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the Buffalo Bills, who selected Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had Fromm separated from the rest of the team in case they needed to call on him following a virus outbreak. And because the NFL canceled the 2020 preseason, players like Fromm didn’t get a chance to play.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
