The Perseids are on the Rise!

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Calif. (NASA PR) — It’s time again for one of the biggest meteor showers of the year! The Perseids are already showing up in our night skies—and when they peak in mid-August, it’s likely to be one of our most impressive skywatching opportunities for a while. Our meteor-tracking cameras...

#Meteor Showers#Perseids#Earth#Propulsion#Sun#Our Nasa Space Place
