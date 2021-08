It’s always infrastructure week for Will Smith’s solitary US Army virologist Robert Neville in the 2007 film I Am Legend, as he struggles to stay sane, safe, and sufficiently provisioned in a post-apocalyptic lower Manhattan ravaged by a genetically-engineered virus that killed most of the world. Neville talks to mannequins on the regular. But since he desperately searches for a cure when he isn’t being a little crazy, even Neville would think it was insane for somebody to offer his predicament as proof that getting vaccinated out here in the real world is a bad idea. And yet, here we are.