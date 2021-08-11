Canada calls on China to release businessman sentenced to 11 years for spying

In a “Letter From Kandahar” at Politico, Shelly Kittleson recounts the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s second-largest city — noting the fears of brutality there and its “cycles of revenge.” During a week between late July and early August, “I heard significant nostalgia” for a “famously brutal” anti-Taliban police commander, Abdul Raziq Achakzai, who was assassinated three years ago — and for his “harsh but allegedly effective ways.” A common refrain: “If Raziq had been here, the Taliban would not have dared to get this close.” After the group’s victory, US officials “circulated reports of Taliban revenge killings” in Raziq’s native region. One question being asked is whether the Taliban will resume their “harsh style of rule.” Many Afghans agreed that these fundamentalists had indeed changed — “but for the worse.”