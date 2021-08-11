Cancel
Canada calls on China to release businessman sentenced to 11 years for spying

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian businessman who introduced North Korea leader Kim Jong UN to former NBA star Dennis Rodman was sentenced by a Chinese court Wednesday to 11 years behind bars for espionage — prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call for his immediate release. Entrepreneur Michael Spavor was detained along with...

