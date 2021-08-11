Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic go official: Wear OS 3, Exynos W920, and more

By Asif S.
SamMobile
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have finally gone official. They are Samsung’s first Wear OS 3-based smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic succeeds the Galaxy Watch 3. They have the potential to become the industry’s best smartwatches for Android smartphones, thanks to the combination of excellent hardware and Wear OS.

www.sammobile.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#The Galaxy Watch Active 2#The Galaxy Watch 3#Android#Super Amoled#Gps#Compass#Ecg#Spo2#Ip68#Wi Fi B G N#Nfc#Auto Switch#Galaxy Buds#Lte#Ui Watch 3#Google Play Store#Google Maps#Google Pay#Sammobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Samsung Exynos W920 chipset for wearable devices officially launched

Ahead of the launch of its new wearable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow (i.e. 11th August), Samsung has today officially launched its new chipset — Exynos W920 which is tailor-made for wearable devices. The Samsung Exynos W920 is a successor to the Exynos 9110 that was unveiled by...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho powered by Exynos 850 chipset goes official

Samsung has today launched a new addition to its lineup of Galaxy A-series with the launch of its Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho smartphone in the European market. The device is pretty much the same as the original Galaxy A12 but comes with a different chipset. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatch Pre-order from $349.99

Amazon has available for pre-order the Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth Smartwatch w/ ECG Monitor Tracker for $349.99 Free Shipping. This will be released on August 27th. Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth Smartwatch w/ LTE $399.99. Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch w/ LTE $429.99. Display: 42mm:...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google Updates a Bunch of Wear OS Apps for Galaxy Watch 4, But There’s Bad News

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Samsung just announced the Galaxy Watch 4 line with the new Wear OS 3 platform and Google then followed up to talk about new experiences they’ll launch with it. They mostly revealed a bunch of big app updates that’ll work on Wear OS 3 watches, but also acknowledged that Wear OS 2 watches are going to start getting left out.
Cell PhonesCNET

Samsung Galaxy phones can store COVID vaccination proof in Samsung Pay

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Samsung is making it easier to show proof you've been vaccinated, all through your Galaxy smartphone. The tech giant has partnered with health care nonprofit The Commons Project to securely store immunization status digitally within Samsung Pay, letting you get access to a bar or restaurant that requires you to show proof you've received the shots for COVID-19.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Samsung announces Eyxnos W920 for the Galaxy Watch 4, built on the 5nm process

Samsung Unpacked is kicking off in a little more than a day, but Samsung opted to announce its latest wearable chipset, the Exynos W920 today (or tonight). As confirmed in the announcement, the Exynos W920 supports “a new unified wearable platform Samsung built jointly with Google, and will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model.”
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 waterproof?

When a new wearable such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hits the scene, users are eager to learn about the features it'll have. Whether you're an avid swimmer or someone who doesn't always think twice about removing your watch before a shower, a decent waterproof rating is an important feature. Fortunately, you can shower and swim with the new Galaxy Watch 4.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Combines the Best of Wear OS, Fitbit, and Tizen

Samsung’s newly-announced Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic mark a new era for Android wearables. Not only are they the first smartwatches with a 5nm chipset, but they’re the first devices to run the new Wear OS jointly developed by Google, Samsung, and Fitbit. As such, the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic boast a ton of cool features, including lightning-fast health readings and advanced sleep-tracking technology.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch: It’s finally time to upgrade

Ever since it was released in 2018, the original Galaxy Watch has remained a fan-favourite. It was much loved for its physical rotating bezel and new fitness features. It wouldn’t actually get a true successor until last year’s Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung has now brought us the latest iteration of its Galaxy Watch.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 is official, and it could be the most exciting thing to happen to Wear OS in years

Surprise? After teases and leaks (and some more leaks), the company finally confirmed its newest wearables today: the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. They're both the first smartwatches to come out of Google's partnership with Samsung to make Wear OS suck less and the first devices to use Samsung's new W920 chip. These watches have a lot to prove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy