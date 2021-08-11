Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic go official: Wear OS 3, Exynos W920, and more
The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have finally gone official. They are Samsung’s first Wear OS 3-based smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic succeeds the Galaxy Watch 3. They have the potential to become the industry’s best smartwatches for Android smartphones, thanks to the combination of excellent hardware and Wear OS.www.sammobile.com
Comments / 0