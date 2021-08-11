Cancel
Motorsports

Digging Deep With Denise: Visiting With Phil Moran

By Staff Report
racedayct.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Digging Deep With Denise” is a semi-regular question and answer feature with local racers and racing personalities produced by RaceDayCT’s Denise DuPont. Like so many of the current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour family, crew chief Phil Moran’s father started him on the path of building his race dream. With encouragement and mentoring from Art Barry, Moran has built a reputation as a seasoned Modified crew chief. He has moved from sweeping the floor to turning the wrenches and finding modified speed. He is not behind the seat in the Modified but ensures that his driver, Doug Coby, has what he needs to get the job done on the track.

racedayct.com

