Digging Deep With Denise: Visiting With Phil Moran

(Press release from Stafford Speedway) As he prepares his #68 Wheelers Auto SK Modified® for this Friday night’s North American Motor Car Senator’s Cup 50-lap feature event at Stafford Speedway, Marcello Rufrano is still in search of his first SK Modified® victory. Rufrano is a proven race winner at Stafford with 14 career feature wins spread across the SK Light, Street Stock, and Open Modified divisions, but he has yet to reach NAPA Victory Lane in an SK Modified® feature. Rufrano recorded his career best SK Modified® finish of 2nd place three weeks ago on July 23 and he has recorded four top-5 finishes thus far in 2021, but both he and his team have been struggling to unlock enough pace in his #68 car that will help carry him to that first SK win.