Customs agents seize more than 2 tons of narcotics worth nearly $13 million in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in California on Thursday executed the largest methamphetamine drug seizure to date along the United States’ southwest border, intercepting more than two tons of smuggled narcotics.

Officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered a combination of 414 packages containing meth and fentanyl concealed in boxes aboard a tractor-trailer. Manifest documents claimed it transporting plastic household articles, according to a news release.

All told, CPB officers removed an estimated 5,528 pounds of meth and 127 pounds of fentanyl powder from the shipment with a combined estimated street value of nearly $13 million, the agency stated.

“This amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine is enough to ruin countless lives and fund transnational criminal organizations,” Pete Flores, CBP director of field operations in San Diego, stated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 53-year-old Mexican man, was arrested for attempted narcotics smuggling and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The drugs, tractor and trailer were also seized, the agency confirmed.

