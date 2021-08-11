Booker, Tuberville spar over measure to 'defund the police' in late-night vote-a-rama drama

CNN — Hours into the Senate's marathon overnight vote-a-rama, Sen. Tommy Tuberville wanted to send a message. The Alabama Republican sought to put Senate Democrats on the record on "defunding the police" with a budget amendment that would block federal funds from any municipalities that defunded their police departments. This was an amendment to the $3.5 trillion budget bill, forcing Democrats to vote for or against it. (And it's the type of stuff attack ads are made of.)