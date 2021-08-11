Win $1,000 Starting August 23rd!

104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout begins on Monday, August 29th!

We can’t give everybody a job here at the radio station, but we can try to give you a paycheck when you need it most!

Listen every weekday at 8am, 10am, Noon, 2pm, and 5pm for the keyword to be given out on the air. Once you hear it, you need to text is to the number 70123 before :15 past the hour. If you can do that, you are in the running for $1,000 each time we give out a word!

104.5 WOKV has you covered with plenty of cash for whatever you need! Listen for your chance to WIN your share!

Set a reminder on your smart device right now – listen to News 104.5 WOKV starting August 23rd for a chance to have 104.5 WOKV PAY YOUR BILLS!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/23/21–10/15/21. Open to US residents in listening area(s) for participating stations, 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating stations, text keyword to 70123 within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a national sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. For participating stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: <Official Contest Rules>. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group