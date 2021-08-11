Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Coronavirus: CDC recommends pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyCYX_0bOdY8As00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday recommended that pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new evidence that shows no increased risk of miscarriage among people who have been vaccinated.

“COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future,” officials said in updated guidance posted online Wednesday.

“Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.”

Officials emphasized that in addition to finding no increased risk of miscarriage, data has shown no increased risk of infertility in immunized people.

Pregnant people who are unvaccinated face an increased risk of illness and pregnancy complications associated with COVID-19, according to the CDC. However, as of July 31, the last date for which data was available, only about 23% of pregnant people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, CDC data shows.

The new recommendations for health officials come after CDC officials analyzed new safety data from 2,500 women which showed no increased risk of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines before 20 weeks of pregnancy, The Associated Press reported. Officials determined the miscarriage rate for the group to be around 13%, which is within the normal range, according to the AP.

>> Related: Coronavirus: Is Moderna more effective than Pfizer against the delta variant?

Previously, the CDC said pregnant women were eligible to receive the vaccine but made no specific recommendations about its use, according to The Washington Post.

The updated guidance comes two days after a group of top obstetric organizations and medical professionals, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, urged pregnant individuals, people planning to become pregnant and people who are breastfeeding to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“With cases rising as a result of the Delta variant, the best way for pregnant individuals to protect themselves against the potential harm from COVID-19 infection is to be vaccinated,” the groups said in a joint statement.

“Maternal care experts want the best outcomes for their patients, and that means both a healthy parent and a healthy baby. Data from tens of thousands of reporting individuals have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is both safe and effective when administered during pregnancy.”

About 59% of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday, according to the latest CDC data. Just over 50% of all American have so far been fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, 36 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, resulting in over 618,000 deaths, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. In the last 28 days, officials have recorded 2.1 million new COVID-19 cases across the U.S., resulting in more than 10,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infertility#Covid 19#Cdc#The Associated Press#Ap#The Washington Post#Maternal#Acog#Aanp News#Acog#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthKIII TV3

'I'm sorry, but it's too late,' doctor tells hospitalized COVID patients who ask for vaccine

An Alabama doctor's Facebook post -- telling a heart wrenching story about how some of her COVID-19 patients "beg" for the vaccine after they are about to be intubated for the disease and, in some cases die -- has gone viral. Her hope is to spread the message that even those who are among the lower-risk groups for COVID-19 and are unvaccinated can be infected with serious consequences.
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

These stores have reinstated their mask policies following CDC guidelines reversal

Following a reversal of guidelines regarding mask-wearing made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), multiple U.S. retailers and food chains have announced they’re reinstating their mask policies. On July 27, the CDC updated its recommendations for mask-wearing, stating that everyone should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine...
California StatePosted by
USA TODAY

CDC urges pregnant people to get vaccinated; California mandates teacher vaccinations; ICUs reaching capacity: Latest COVID-19 updates

Pregnant people should get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, warning of the possibility of "severe outcomes'' for those who don't and pointing out there's no evidence of increased chance of miscarriage for those who get immunized. The recommendation...
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthWebMD

COVID Skeptics Request Blood Transfusions From Unvaccinated Donors

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts...
ScienceWISH-TV

Study: COVID-19 breakthrough risk more likely with this vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Results of a new study show a coronavirus infection in fully vaccinated people, known as a breakthrough case, is more likely to occur in those who’ve received a certain shot over another. Listen to this story. According to researchers at the Mayo Clinic, people who’ve gotten the...
PharmaceuticalsDenver Channel

Medical groups advise pregnant individuals to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two major medical groups, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), are recommending that all pregnant individuals receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The organizations say their recommendation is backed by evidence that shows COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy. The groups also state...

Comments / 0

Community Policy