FEMA to conduct emergency alert test today

Tifton Gazette
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — FEMA and the FCC will have a nationwide emergency alert test today at 2:20 p.m. The test will broadcast messages to television sets, radios and select cell phones. The messages may be in English or Spanish.

Miami, FL
CBS Miami

FEMA To Test National Emergency Alert On Phones, TVs and Radios Wednesday Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its national emergency alert systems Wednesday afternoon. It will be sent to phones, TVs and radios at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will last a full minute. The wireless alert will be sent to those who’ve opted-in on their phones to receive test messages. Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8 — FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021 FEMA said this is just part of its regular testing. For more information, or to learn to how to opt-in, click here.
Business
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Public Health

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
New York City, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Tift County, GA

Tift reports a virus death

TIFTON – Tift County reported another COVID-19-related death and eight new virus cases in the past few days, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health late last week. Tift County has reported 106 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. The county records 31...
Broward County, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Commissioner Dale Holness’ Daughter Accused Of COVID Relief Funds Fraud

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward Commissioner Dale Holness’ 28-year-old daughter is being accused of COVID relief funds fraud. Federal prosecutors said Damara Holness lied on Paycheck Protection Program applications, illegally obtaining $300,000 in forgivable loans meant for small businesses to survive the pandemic. According to prosecutors, she “claimed in the online loan application, and through supporting fraudulent payroll tax forms, that her company employed 18 people and spent an average of $120,000 each month on payroll.” But through their investigation, prosecutors said they learned Holness Consulting, the company Damara Holness requested the loans for, had zero employees and no payroll expenses. Prosecutors said a Georgia...
Georgia State

Georgia nears 980,000 virus cases

VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 977,482 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 4,969 cases since the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday. The GDPH has recorded 18,942 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,987 probable deaths. The state has reported 267,917...
Georgia State

COVID-19 surging in Georgia; state adds 5,000-plus cases

VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 982,589 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 5,107 cases since the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday. The GDPH has recorded 18,987 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,991 probable deaths. The state has reported 270,026...
California State

California announces vacancies on Seed Advisory Board

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Pest Exclusion Branch announced Aug. 16 a vacancy on the Seed Advisory Board. The board is composed of seven members who are seed labelers, and two members who may be seed dealers. These nine members must be registered to sell seed under provisions of the California Seed Law and represent the functions of seed production, conditioning, marketing or utilization. The board also has two public members.
Georgia State

Georgia reports 1 million-plus virus cases

VALDOSTA — Georgia surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state has reported 1,000,872 cases, an increase of 18,283 cases since Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The GDPH has recorded 19,044 confirmed virus-related...
Public Health

EDITORIAL: State leadership needed on virus

Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp stopped short of a statewide mask requirement to help stave off COVID-19 surges across Georgia, especially among the most vulnerable. The governor opted, instead, to go on a statewide tour, encouraging mask wearing and social distancing. At the time, Kemp argued that the people of...
Irwin County, GA

Irwin County to go to alternate schedule Aug. 20

OCILLA — Irwin County announced an alternate schedule, which Superintendent Dr. Thad Clayton said was “due to an increase in the number of students and employees with positive COVID-19 cases, along with those displaying symptoms” in a letter to parents Tuesday. The alternate schedule will be in effect from Aug....
Business
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

Technology

No, the FEMA emergency alert test did not fail

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held their sixth ever nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and second ever nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Aug. 11. FEMA sent out a reminder of the upcoming test a few hours...

