The Indianapolis Colts made two very important decisions on Wednesday. Granted, they still have much to figure out at the quarterback position with Carson Wentz being sidelined due to foot surgery and Jacob Eason battling for first-team reps with rookie Sam Ehlinger until further notice, while also hoping to see the return of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson sooner than later, but overall, the Colts are a team with a ton of promise, talent and direction.