Colts agree to extensions with Reich, Ballard

The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 7 days ago
WESTFIELD – Jim Irsay repeatedly has praised the leadership of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich over the past three years.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts owner put his money behind his words, announcing extensions with both men that will keep them under contract with the franchise through 2026.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“In Chris Ballard and Frank Reich we have as great a general manager-head coach combination as there is in the NFL, and I can’t tell you how proud I am to have them leading our franchise,” Irsay said in a team release. “I truly believe this football team is on the doorstep of great things, and that’s because of the culture both have cultivated in their time with the Horseshoe. Whether we are marching towards the playoffs or facing adversity, whether we are building our roster or making a difference in our community, we have the ideal leaders in Chris and Frank.”

Ballard replaced Ryan Grigson as GM in 2017 for what amounted to a gap year. Quarterback Andrew Luck unexpectedly did not play the entire season while recovering from shoulder surgery, and head coach Chuck Pagano was fired after a 4-12 season.

Reich was hired on the heels of his run as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but only after New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of an agreement to coach the Colts. That was a fitting start to a partnership that has been routinely tested by unique adversity.

During their three seasons together, Reich and Ballard have dealt with Luck’s return to the field and spontaneous retirement, a nation-wide racial reckoning and a pandemic that changed life across the globe.

On the football field, Indianapolis has started a different quarterback in each of the past three seasons – and will start a fourth in September. But the Colts have compiled a 28-20 regular-season record during that span and made two playoff appearances.

There are high hopes for this fall with the arrival of quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Eric Fisher and first-round draft pick Kwity Paye. But adversity already has shown its face again.

All three of those men are currently sidelined with injuries, and they’re joined by starting center Ryan Kelly, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left guard Quenton Nelson and promising safety Julian Blackmon – just to name a few of the more notable players.

But the ability to refocus the team and navigate such chaotic times has been among Reich’s and Ballard’s greatest strengths.

“You talk about two quality men, just from inside-out and then the substance they have in terms of what they bring to the table in terms of their functional intelligence in their job and then the ability to come together personality-wise for the good of the team,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said, “you’ve seen that time in and time out, and it’s been pleasing to watch and I’ve learned a lot from watching them.”

The continuity at the top coincides with a growing core of players the Colts believe will bring great success in the near future.

Among the players signed through at least 2023 are Buckner, Wentz, Kelly, Blackmon and Paye along with linebacker Darius Leonard, right tackle Braden Smith, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, cornerback Kenny Moore II, running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Nelson almost certainly will join that group next year as the highest paid guard in NFL history.

Those players represent the foundation Reich and Ballard have built and will continue to add on to.

And they are the reason the head coach is so optimistic about the future.

“On a personal note, just extremely thankful and grateful to Mr. Irsay and the Colts organization for the confidence and support with the extension,” Reich said. “Obviously, incredibly excited to work with this team — the players on this team and the leadership on this team. And then for me, as the head coach, maybe the most important thing is the relationship with Chris Ballard – he and I working together along with Mr. Irsay really to try to continue to take this team down the road that we want to go.

“But bright things are ahead. (I) could not be more excited with the roster that has been built, with the way we’re doing things and the direction we’re headed.”

The Herald Bulletin

The Herald Bulletin

Anderson, IN
