Mike Richards, ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Named New Hosts Of ‘Jeopardy!’

CBS LA
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Longtime television producer Mike Richards and “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik have been chosen to succeed the late Alex Trebek as the new hosts of “Jeopardy!”

FILE — Actress Mayim Bialik at the Saban Community Clinic’s 43rd Annual Dinner Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 18, 2019. (Getty Images)

Sony Pictures Television announced Wednesday that Richards would begin the 38th season of the show as the full-time host, while Bialik would host the show’s prime time and spinoff series.

The 46-year-old Richards was a longtime executive producer of “The Price is Right” before coming on as executive producer of Jeopardy! in 2019.

The 45-year-old Bialik is best known for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler on the “Big Bang Theory” and Blossom Russo on the hit 1990s show “Blossom.” She also has a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said in a statement. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”

Mike Richards accepts the award for Outstanding Game Show for Jeopardy! during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards broadcast on June 25, 2021. (Getty Images)

Alex Trebek passed away last November after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek had been the face of “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and more than 18,000 episodes.

Since his passing, the show has tested several guest hosts , including the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, LeVar Burton, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Joe Buck, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Buzzy Cohen and David Faber.

