Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Activates Several Measures To Help People Stay Cool During Dangerous Heat

By Alecia Reid
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PROAn_0bOdXBhb00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has activated several measures to help people who are vulnerable during this dangerous heat. CBS3 was in South Philadelphia where a cooling center has been set up by the city.

The acting health commissioner says this could be the hottest week of the summer, so it’s important to stay cool. Some people may not have air conditioning in their homes, so finding a place to go is key.

That’s where the city’s cooling centers come in.

SEPTA has one of its cooling buses on the corner of South Broad and Snyder Avenue. It’s been rather slow so far Wednesday, but this is a location that usually gets a good number of people walking over to cool down.

This is the second heat health emergency issued this year. Libraries have also extended their hours to operate as cooling centers.

The city is also conducting outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

The health department suggests checking on some of the more vulnerable, including those with respiratory issues as well as older relatives, friends and neighbors.

Keep in mind, the city’s mask mandate is in effect . You will need to wear face coverings at any of the city’s cooling centers.

“The cooling bus is great,” Southwest Philly resident Lynn said. “It’s a needed service. Not everyone has AC and on a day like this a fan don’t do nothing, so the cooling bus is greatly appreciated.”

Another resident of South Philadelphia added that drinking a lot of water and staying hydrated is important.

“Staying hydrated if you’re out in the sun. The umbrella is not a bad idea or a hat or something because it’s brutal out here,” Cheryl Fassette said.

Feel-like temperatures will hit the triple digits in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon and it’s already heating up.

You definitely want to stay cool.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has activated its heatline. You can call 215-765-9040 until midnight Wednesday. It will be open Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Friday it will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The following libraries are operating with extended hours on Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 13:

  • Frankford Library at 4634 Frankford Avenue – open until 7 p.m.
  • Haddington Library at 445 North 65th Street – open until 7 p.m.
  • Lillian Marrero Library at 601 West Lehigh Avenue – open until 7 p.m.
  • Paschalville Library at 6942 Woodland Ave – open until 7 p.m.
  • Widener Library at 2808 West Lehigh Avenue – open until 7 p.m.
  • Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library at 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway – open until 8 p.m.
  • Fox Chase Library at 501 Rhawn Street – open until 8 p.m.
  • Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library at 68 West Chelten Avenue – open until 8 p.m.
  • Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library at 125 South 52nd Street – open until 8 p.m.
  • West Oak Lane Library at 2000 East Washington Lane – open until 8 p.m.
  • Whitman Library at 200 Snyder Avenue – open until 8 p.m.

The city is also working with the Philadelphia Fire Department to make air-conditioned buses available for people to drop in to cool off. The buses will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13. Masking will be required on the buses.

The cooling buses will be located at the following locations:

  • Germantown and West Hunting Park Avenues
  • West Wyoming and Rising Sun Avenues
  • South Broad Street and Snyder Avenue

Residents can also cool off at the Parks and Recreation spraygrounds. Click here to find a sprayground near you.

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Southwest Philadelphia#Stay Cool#Air Conditioning#Septa#Ac#Frankford Library#Fox Chase Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘They Need Support’: Philadelphia Officials Break Up Homeless Encampment In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials broke up a homeless encampment in Kensington Wednesday afternoon, with outreach teams tearing down the Kensington Avenue and Westmoreland Street encampment. BEFORE & AFTER: City crews are dissolving 2 homeless encampments in Kensington today. This is Kensington & Westmoreland. Some folks here saying compassion is critical when dealing with people suffering from substance abuse @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CfrUmBesXX — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) August 18, 2021 Garbage trucks then came by and picked up all the trash and hosed the street and sidewalk down. The homeless encampment has been there for a number of months. Some are heartbroken over the removal. “A...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

How Philadelphia Plans To Keep Kids Safe As School Year Approaches During Violent Summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the head on a Philadelphia basketball court Tuesday night. The teen is just the latest victim of gun violence in the city and one of many victims under the age of 18. As the crime rate among young people continues to rise, the city is trying to tackle how to keep kids safe as the school year quickly approaches. Youth violence is undeniably contributing to the rising crime rates throughout Philadelphia. So far this year, 137 shooting victims have been under the age of 18 — 32...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Stolen St. Rita Statue Repaired, Back In Position At South Philadelphia Church

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A statue of a saint that went missing last Friday is now repaired and back in position at a South Philadelphia church. The 100-pound statue disappeared last Friday morning from the National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia on Broad Street. It was found on Saturday. The statue had been abandoned about seven blocks away from the church on 16th and Webster Streets. It needed a few minor repairs before being returned to the grotto. The shrine director said he’s grateful the statue was found so quickly. “Our message is that whoever took the statue, we want to extend forgiveness. That’s what way we build peace in our community and in our city and in our world,” Jonathan Jerome said. The glass was not broken when the sculpture disappeared. The theft remains under investigation.
Philadelphia, PACBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Tornado Warning Issued For Parts Of Montgomery, Bucks Counties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Montgomery and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania until 1 a.m. Central Montgomery County and west central Bucks County are the impacted areas. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hatfield, which is 21 miles northwest of Philadelphia. PHI issues Tornado Warning [tornado: RADAR INDICATED, hail: <.75 IN] for Bucks, Montgomery [PA] till 1:00 AM EDT https://t.co/Xd0XHukClz pic.twitter.com/ZqgJrDPznC — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) August 19, 2021 A flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for Berks County, the Lehigh Valley...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Delaware Valley Prepares To Administer COVID Booster Shots As Surge Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the majority of counties in the tri-state area deal with high levels of community COVID transmission, the White House announced extra booster shots to keep vaccinated people protected against the virus. The booster comes eight months after the second shot, something federal health officials say is necessary to guard against the delta variant. The White House Task Force released information Wednesday saying vaccine effectiveness falls after about six months. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said during a briefing, “We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Habitat For Humanity’s Thrift Store Bringing ‘Life-Changing’ Service To Philadelphia Community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether shopping for deals on items new or old, Habitat For Humanity’s second-hand shop is helping those thrift and find clothes and items they need in Philadelphia. It’s something former Marine Clifton Jones is using to his advantage. “This is like my 10th, 12th time here,” he told CBS3. His recent shopping is giving back to the community. Habitat’s Restore is a huge revenue stream for the charity. Donations to the shop are just gifts that keep on giving. “We sell it, somebody loves your coffee table, it’s now new for someone else. At the end of the day, more Habitat homes get built,” Corinne O’Connell, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, said. The customers see the good they’re doing as well. Florence Carire from South Philadelphia told Eyewitness News, “You’re helping people, and you’re getting great deals. You’re able to donate things other people can use. It’s just a good thing all the way around.” Last year, the South Philadelphia Restore brought in $1.3 million, leading to the charity selling 10 homes and repairing dozens more. This year’s goal is to sell and renovate more, helping families regain a sense of pride. “Running water again in a home, a functioning kitchen? Life-changing,” O’Connell said.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

School District of Philadelphia Students Vaccinated At Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students and their families were able to spend time at the Philadelphia Zoo and get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The School District of Philadelphia is teaming up with CHOP to provide the Pfizer vaccine to students 12 and older ahead of the school year. Those who were vaccinated were able to tour the zoo after their shot. The second dose will be given on Sept. 7, also at the Philadelphia Zoo.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Widespread Downpours Likely Across Region With Marginal Risk Of Severe Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the Delaware Valley throughout the day and night on Wednesday and a slight risk for Lancaster and western Berks Counties. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Berks, Carbon, Chester, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton Counties until 11 p.m. A flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. Limited sunshine and spotty showers are possible through the afternoon before rain chances increase later this evening. Storms will likely begin to develop far west around 5 p.m. and gradually spread...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Airshow Returns To Jersey Shore Following Year Off Due To COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Airshow has returned to the Jersey Shore. Following a year off due to COVID-19, it was great to see the planes gracing the shoreline with their aerial antics. Atlantic City is alive again. The Airshow just wrapped up, but it was quite the day. The entire beach was packed to check out the air acts and some people decided to stay behind and take in the sun. The sound of crashing waves and seagulls was replaced by planes going back. The Atlantic City Airshow was back in business on Wednesday. “There is hundreds of thousands...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Where To Get Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s Lawn Jawn Beer Reliving Presidential Election Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The site of one of the most infamous moments of the 2020 presidential election is reliving its 15 minutes of fame with a new brew. Four Seasons Total Landscaping released a new beer Wednesday called Lawn Jawn IPA. It’s inspired by Rudy Giuliani’s news conference outside the Holmesburg business. Credit: Four Seasons Total Landscaping The can features a drawing of the news conference, along with some of Philadelphia’s most iconic locations. For now, you can only grab a can at Pennypack Beer Distributors and Funk Brewing.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Armed Carjacking In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An armed carjacking left a man injured in Philadelphia. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 29th Street and Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion. Police say the victim drove up to meet a friend when two men approached, opened fire, and stole the victim’s car. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Jenkintown, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Childhood Friends Teaming Up To Bring Message Of Racial Justice To Philadelphia Suburbs With Symbol Of Solidarity

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two childhood friends are teaming up to bring a message of racial justice to Philadelphia’s suburbs. “This symbol is used as a way for people to talk and people to have conversations,” Brian Bowens said. A colorful talking point for one of the darkest times in history. Bowens is the artist behind the Symbol of Solidarity mural in Jenkintown. “To me, with this symbol, it just shows an illustration of all types of walks, all types of backgrounds and experiences coming together in power, in unity and agreement,” Bowens said. The two-story mural on Johnson Street began as a standard-size painting...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Adding SEPTA-Only Lanes To Clear Up Center City Traffic Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some changes are coming to a couple of Center City’s most traveled streets. On Monday, the city started the construction of new traffic lanes that will only be for SEPTA buses. It’s all part of an effort to clean up some of the traffic congestion around Center City. This only impacts the far right lanes on Market Street from 15th to 20th Streets, and JFK Boulevard between 15th and 19th Streets. SEPTA plans to see how this impacts traffic over the next year-and-a-half before deciding if it will add more lanes just for buses.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Increasing Support Staff As Students Return To Classes Amid Violent Summer, Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Young witnesses to the gun violence in Philadelphia this summer now have to transition back into the classroom in two weeks. The School District of Philadelphia is ramping up its support staff, adding counselors and mental health providers as they prepare to welcome back students in the midst of an ongoing pandemic and gun violence epidemic. Gut-wrenching emotion at the scene of another shooting in Philadelphia. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, 18-year-old Khyrie Isaac was killed in an ambush-style shooting inside an SUV in the parking lot of a grocery store in Olney. A 19-year-old female was...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Bucks County Shooting Suspect Killed By Police In Philadelphia After Pursuit, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting suspect in Bucks County was shot and killed by police on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday afternoon, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub. According to authorities, the suspect, a 29-year-old man from Philadelphia, shot a man in the face and neck at an apartment complex in Middletown Township, Bucks County. The victim was flown to St. Mary Medical Center in critical condition. Police say the pursuit started in Middletown Township and ended at a Sunoco gas station 17 miles south in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood, where the suspect was shot...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Archdiocese Of Philadelphia Will Not Assist Parishioners In Receiving Religious Exemption From COVID-19 Vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All priests in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia were advised Wednesday not to assist any parishioner seeking a religious exemption from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The archdiocese said the vaccines have been deemed “morally acceptable” by the Catholic Church. “In unison with the Holy See and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), the Archdiocese of Philadelphia strongly recommends that all members of the Catholic community should receive the COVID-19 vaccine unless a medical reason prevents them from doing so,” Kenneth A. Gavin, chief communications officer with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said. “That recommendation is based on the...
Burlington, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Police: 2 Young Boys Safe, Reunited With Family After Found Alone In Burlington Overnight

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Burlington, New Jersey say they have located the family of two boys after asking for the public’s help on Tuesday morning. Police say the boys were found alone in the area of 1100 Columbus Road. The parent/guardian of the two boys was found and the boys are safe, police said. Burlington police released no further information, but say they are investigating.
Doylestown, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Open For Business: A Monkey’s Uncle Serving Up Sports History In Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A sports junkie’s dream in Doylestown, not far from the City of Brotherly Love itself, is a blast from the past. “If you look around here, you’re not going to find the midnight green, we focus in on the throwback stuff for, that’s what we try to hone in on,” owner Derrick Morgan said. A Monkey’s Uncle is packed to the gills with Philadelphia sports history, whether it be hidden or front and center. Owned by Jeanell and Derrick Morgan, the store opened in 2010 with more than a love of sports in mind. “Our son Braden was diagnosed with autism, and we knew we’re going to need an opportunity where we had flexibility to take him to therapies and things like that,” Derrick Morgan said. It’s a cause the Morgans care about deeply. Some of their super awesome employees have special needs. Ever since sports fans have found the shop, they have rallied around the store and supported them through the pandemic. For more information on A Monkey’s Uncle, watch the video above.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Wawa, Philadelphia Eagles Team Up For Limited-Edition Swoop Shake; Proceeds Benefit Eagles Autism Challenge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa has teamed up with the Philadelphia Eagles for a sweet treat! Starting on Monday, you can scoop up a Swoop Shake in select Philadelphia Wawa stores. The proceeds from the drink will go towards the annual Eagles Autism Challenge event. The drink is made with vanilla soft-serve, mint flavor, whipped cream, and Eagles green sprinkles! “Wawa is proud to expand on its annual support of the Eagles Autism Challenge by adding a new limited-edition specialty beverage that brings more awareness and funds to the important work the Eagles Autism Foundation is doing to support the autism community,” said Alex Costabile, VP, Strategy, Wawa. “While the beverage is sure to satisfy ones’ sweet tooth, we hope it provides our customers with even more satisfaction knowing that together, we are helping advance research and programming for individuals with autism.”  

Comments / 0

Community Policy