Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde photographed arm-in-arm in LA

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made a rare appearance together in Los Angeles, with coordinated outfits and PDA to spare. Following their romantic getaway to Italy last month, the two lovers were spotted on Sunday while out on a stroll in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, wearing similar fits featuring ripped denim bottoms paired with white tees. Harry, who appeared content and comfortable with the actress-director, dressed down his ensemble with a graphic Beastie Boys band shirt paired with a blue cap, white sneakers, and white-rimmed sunglasses. Wilde opted for a clean and simpler take, wearing a flowy white top with a V-shaped neckline, tucked into a darker-wash pair of high-wasted ripped jeans. She accessorized with a long pendant necklace, '70s-style Lexxola brown shades, and Comme des Garçons Play white sneakers.
