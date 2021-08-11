Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Mat Kearney concert at Meijer Gardens rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 test

By FOX 17
 7 days ago
Friday’s Mat Kearney concert at Meijer Gardens has been rescheduled after the musician tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite my best efforts, I have tested positive for covid-19. I'm thankfully vaccinated, and just feeling a bit under the weather. For the health and safety of the band, crew and fans, we will be rescheduling Friday's show in Grand Rapids to September 8.

I'm so bummed. I’ve only missed one show in my life, and can't wait to see you all again.

Please send your binge-worthy tv recommendations.

Stay safe and healthy,

Mat

It will now take place Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on Sept. 8.

Those who can’t attend the Sept. 8 concert can get a refund from Etix through Aug. 20, though ticket fees are not refundable.

Any returned tickets will be available for purchase starting Aug. 21 at Etix.com

