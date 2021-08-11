Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

NCAA: Baylor provided impermissible benefits and violating recruiting rules, no punishment in sexual assault scandal

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WACO, Texas) — The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions levied punishments against Baylor University on Wednesday, following the conclusion of its investigation into several alleged rules violations. According to a news release, the committee determined that Baylor provided impermissible benefits to student-athletes and violated recruiting rules between 2011 and...

www.myclallamcounty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#Recruiting#Punishments#Ncaa Division I#The Baylor Bruins#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Waco, TXbaylor.edu

Update on Big 12 Conference

WACO, Texas (July 23, 2021) – The following message was sent to the Baylor University Family today from Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV. Dear Baylor Family:. As many of you are aware, news broke this week of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy