NCAA: Baylor provided impermissible benefits and violating recruiting rules, no punishment in sexual assault scandal
(WACO, Texas) — The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions levied punishments against Baylor University on Wednesday, following the conclusion of its investigation into several alleged rules violations. According to a news release, the committee determined that Baylor provided impermissible benefits to student-athletes and violated recruiting rules between 2011 and...www.myclallamcounty.com
Comments / 0