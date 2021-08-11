Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, OK

High court dismisses Tribal Council Dist. 7 election appeal

By CHAD HUNTER Reporter
cherokeephoenix.org
 7 days ago

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s Supreme Court on Aug. 8 dismissed a legal challenge to results of last month’s Dist. 7 Tribal Council race in Adair County. The losing candidate in July 24’s runoff, David Comingdeer, first unsuccessfully sought a recount in the 638-594 race, then filed a complaint against the winner, Joshua Sam, and the CN Election Commission. In its Aug. 8 opinion, the court deemed Comingdeer’s challenge “frivolous and dismissed with prejudice for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

www.cherokeephoenix.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Adair County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
Adair County, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voters#Race#Election Fraud#Tribal Council Dist#The Cherokee Nation#Supreme Court#Cnec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy