High court dismisses Tribal Council Dist. 7 election appeal
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s Supreme Court on Aug. 8 dismissed a legal challenge to results of last month’s Dist. 7 Tribal Council race in Adair County. The losing candidate in July 24’s runoff, David Comingdeer, first unsuccessfully sought a recount in the 638-594 race, then filed a complaint against the winner, Joshua Sam, and the CN Election Commission. In its Aug. 8 opinion, the court deemed Comingdeer’s challenge “frivolous and dismissed with prejudice for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”www.cherokeephoenix.org
