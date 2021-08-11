Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Fed's George says it's time to 'dial back the settings' on monetary policy

By Jonnelle Marte
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds George’s views on inflation and tapering)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a robust pace, signaling it is time to start dialing back the support provided through monetary policy, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Wednesday.

Strong support offered through fiscal and monetary policy helped to usher the economy out of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but less aid is needed now that many consumers have stockpiled cash and the labor market is rebounding, George said.

“Today’s tight economy ... certainly does not call for a tight monetary policy, but it does signal that the time has come to dial back the settings,” George said during a virtual seminar organized by the National Association for Business Economics.

U.S. economic growth may “step down” now that the boost from fiscal aid has peaked, but the rebound is likely to remain “robust,” George said. She said she expects the labor market to recover at a rapid pace as schools reopen and enhanced unemployment benefits expire.

However, a rise in coronavirus infections caused by the contagious Delta variant could make consumers cautious or lead to renewed restrictions, potentially slowing the recovery, George said.

Fed officials slashed rates to near zero levels last year and agreed to keep purchasing $120 billion in government bonds a month until there is “substantial further progress” toward the central bank’s goals for inflation and employment.

The policymaker said that standard for reducing asset purchases may have been met through the current spike in inflation, the recovering labor market and the expectation for continued strong demand.

“I support bringing asset purchases to an end under these conditions,” George said. She added that the timing of the tapering “is not mechanically connected to the timing of any policy rate adjustment.”

George said she expects inflation will moderate. She said it will be important for policymakers to keep a close eye on inflation expectations.

“We do see firms having more pricing power than they would have five years ago, even two years ago, and the public is certainly more aware today of inflation,” George said. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetary Policy#U S Economy#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Retailinvesting.com

Gold Steadies Before Fed Minutes With Powell, Dollar in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as the dollar held an advance, with investors on the sidelines before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Bullion slipped Tuesday to snap four days of gains amid mixed U.S. economic data and lingering concerns over the global recovery as the delta coronavirus strain spreads. U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, while production at factories strengthened by the most in four months.
Businessrock947.com

Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve may be wrestling with an inflation problem, but two former senior staffers at the U.S. central bank argue that continued higher prices in the future may be what is needed to shift the whole economy to a higher plateau and deliver a jobs boom that helps the broadest set of people.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Fed Officials Expect To Pull Back On Stimulus This Year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. While the discussions showed some division among Federal Reserve officials on the prospects for inflation and employment, with few exceptions they...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed officials weigh ending asset purchases by mid-2022

Federal Reserve officials are nearing agreement to begin scaling back their easy money policies in about three months if the economic recovery continues, with some pushing to end their asset-purchase program by the middle of next year. In recent interviews and public statements, several have advocated for this timetable, which...
Businessfidelity.com

What if the Fed copied the Bank of Japan?

With all the talk about when (and by how much) the Federal Reserve will reduce its asset purchases, perhaps it's worth contemplating an opposite scenario: What if the Fed follows in the footsteps of Japan's central bank and takes control of the bond market?. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Minutes highlight a Fed split over labor market, bond-buying taper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials felt their employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year," but appeared to disagree on other key aspects of where monetary policy should turn next in the transition from the pandemic crisis, according to minutes from last month's policy meeting.
BusinessCNBC

The Fed is closing in on the taper, but there's a lot the market, economy still can't know for sure

The Fed is going to taper soon enough, according to several Fed officials and just about every market expert; the only question is when that policy shift starts. Inflation, which has been such a key factor in arguments for and against the Fed moving quicker, has slowed on the consumer side of pricing, but remains red hot in the housing and rentals market, and among producers amid global supply chain bottlenecks.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. dollar dips from 4-1/2-month high after Fed minutes, last flat on the day

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar slipped from 4-1/2-month highs to trade little changed on Wednesday after minutes of last month's Federal Reserve meeting suggested there was no consensus about the timing of a tapering of its asset purchases under the U.S. central bank's quantitative easing program. A reduction in debt...
MarketsNBC San Diego

Markets Already Have Started Adjusting to the Fed's Expected Policy Tightening

Investors have begun preparing for the Federal Reserve's expected move soon to begin reducing the rate of its monthly bond purchases. Sell-offs in small-cap and international stocks are among the changes, even though the broader market has remained strong as tapering grows closer. The Federal Reserve has been preparing the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed meeting minutes

(Recasts with Fed meeting minutes) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting showed that Fed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year," but had not yet been satisfied. "Most participants anticipated that the economy would continue to make progress toward those goals" and that the standard "could be reached this year," but there was disagreement over how soon the Fed should wait to reduce bond purchases. “There wasn’t a lot in there,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. “The financial, market and economic support reasons for continuing bond purchases are fading a little bit with normalizing inflation and a stronger labor market, and so it stands to reason that the policymakers will begin reducing those purchases relatively soon.” Benchmark 10-year notes were last 1.271%, after rising to a session high of 1.300% before the minutes were released. Many analysts and economists expect the Fed to announce a taper in December, with bond purchase reductions likely to begin in early 2022. “It’s clear from the minutes that the Fed isn’t ready to start tapering yet, but they are leaning towards making an announcement by the end of the year at the latest,” Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said in a note. August 18 Wednesday 2:44PM New York / 1844 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.06 0.0608 -0.013 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2175 0.002 Three-year note 99-214/256 0.4303 0.005 Five-year note 99-72/256 0.7733 0.009 Seven-year note 99-170/256 1.0502 0.010 10-year note 99-204/256 1.2717 0.014 20-year bond 107-60/256 1.8123 0.000 30-year bond 101-224/256 1.9175 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)
Business94.3 Jack FM

Fed officials expect to start bond-buying taper this year, minutes show

(Reuters) – The bulk of the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the U.S. central bank start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, and reduce purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) “proportionally” so they end at the same time. Minutes from...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slid on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling over 1%, after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." Stocks accelerated...
U.S. PoliticsStreetInsider.com

Fed's Powell: Not certain Delta outbreak will dent recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday. "COVID is still with us ... and that is likely to continue to be the case for a while,"...
Marketskitco.com

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy