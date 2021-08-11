Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

CDC strengthens recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ATLANTA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced new evidence that strengthens its recommendation for pregnant people to get vaccinated. “CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future,” the CDC said in a summary of its updated guidance.

