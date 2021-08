Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate Wednesday would impose new restrictions and requirements on Apple’s App Store and Google Play — designed to end the two tech giants’ virtual monopoly control over the app ecosystem. Companies like Spotify and Epic Games have been rallying against the big app stores for years, calling for change to challenge their power in app distribution. The new Senate bill, the Open App Markets Act, among other things would prohibit Apple and Google from requiring developers use their in-app payment systems, which take a standard 30% commission — and would let consumers select different third-party app stores...