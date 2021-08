By the look and sound of things so far during training camp, new Pittsburgh Steelers guard Rashaad Coward is now essentially a lock to make the team’s 53-man roster this summer. Coward a college defensive lineman-turned-offensive lineman, was still working with the Steelers first team offensive line on Sunday even though second-year guard Kevin Dotson has finally started to practice this week. After Sunday’s practice was over with, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to give his thoughts on Coward, who was signed by the team in late March.