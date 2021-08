Dan Lambert's appearance on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been pushed back a week and two UFC champions will now be joining him in Houston, Texas. While on Busted Open Radio Wednesday, Tony Khan said the American Top Team owner will not be on tonight's show in Pittsburgh so they can promote Friday's premiere of Rampage. However, he will be on next Wednesday's show in Houston with "not just one UFC champion but two great UFC champions" with him, according to Khan.