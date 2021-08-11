NIBROC 2021 carnival rides open Wednesday

Popular attractions, such as the Speed XXL carnival ride and the three-day volleyball tournament, will return to Corbin this week for its 69th annual NIBROC festival. “I think everyone is ready to return to our festival after being off last year,” said Bruce Carpenter, the executive director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “We are just excited to having the festival return this year, and we look forward to a good turnout from folks in our community.”