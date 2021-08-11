Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corbin, KY

NIBROC 2021 carnival rides open Wednesday

By Jennifer Perkins
Corbin News Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular attractions, such as the Speed XXL carnival ride and the three-day volleyball tournament, will return to Corbin this week for its 69th annual NIBROC festival. “I think everyone is ready to return to our festival after being off last year,” said Bruce Carpenter, the executive director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “We are just excited to having the festival return this year, and we look forward to a good turnout from folks in our community.”

www.thenewsjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corbin, KY
Government
City
Corbin, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#The Carnival#Volleyball#Kd Country#The Kd Country T#Nibroc Volleyball Court#Nibroc Parade#The Corbin Rotary Club#Bicycle Rodeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy